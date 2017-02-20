FAMA travels to the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

FAMA Magazine travels to the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance, one of the fastest growing Concours in the nation and the largest Concours for charity in the world. By Sonia María Green, Lifestyle Editor



On Sunday, February 12 FAMA had the privilege of attending the 11th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. It was a beautiful day. We enjoyed viewing 200 of the finest collector cars from around the country on display at the Boca Raton Resort & Club show field. New this year was an exquisite collection of 1967 Pony Cars as well as Auburns, Cords and Dusenbergs.

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=a5hA6by-D1M

For those not familiar with the event, you should know that Concours d’Elegance dates back to the 17th century during which French aristocracy, paraded horse-drawn carriages in the parks of Paris during Summer weekends and holidays.

Over time, carriages became horseless and the gatherings became a competition among automobile owners to be judged on appearance of their automobiles.

These events were often in conjunction with automobile shows, after racing competitions or especially in the United States, as a fundraising event for charities.

The oldest Concours, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is held at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy on Lake Como. The first one there was held in September 1929. The first Concours in North America was held in 1950 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California in conjunction with the first Pebble Beach Road Race.

The longest continually running event is the Hillsborough (California) Concours d’Elegance, which has been held every year since 1956.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance started in 2006

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance started in 2006 and it is now one of the fastest growing Concours in the nation and the largest Concours for charity in the world. This event has raised more than $9.2 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Judging the best of these vehicles is not an easy project. Trained judges examine each of the vehicles thoroughly and rate each and very component. Only those vehicles that are judged perfect in every way are considered eligible for trophy class. It’s not a secret that the competitiveness nature of a Concours d’Elegance makes the owners restore their vehicle beyond “mint” condition, which would be the state of the vehicle when it originally left the factory.

We discovered that these vehicles are often given upholstery, paint, plating and mechanical restoration to a standard far exceeding that of the care when it was new.

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=a5hA6by-D1M